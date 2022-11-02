Arsenal legend admits he’s concerned about one Gunners star’s confidence

Arsenal legend David Seaman has admitted he’s concerned about Gabriel Jesus’ confidence after the Gunners thrashed Nottingham Forest 5-0 at the weekend, but without the Brazil international getting on the score sheet himself.

Arsenal have been in superb form this season and Jesus has more than played his part in the team’s rise to the top of the Premier League table, but the goals have dried up for him a little bit in more recent games.

The former Manchester City man has shown throughout his career that he’s about more than just goals, and it’s likely that he’ll draw comparisons with Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino in terms of what he offers with his creativity and work rate up front.

Still, more goals would also be welcome, especially as Arsenal can’t rely too much on young players like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli getting to 15-20 goals a season just yet.

Discussing the Jesus issue, Seaman admitted he had some worries about the player’s confidence right now.

“The fans were so desperate for Jesus to score [on Sunday],” Seaman said on his podcast Seaman Says. “Every time he was around the box, they were saying, ‘Give it to Jesus! Give it to Jesus!’.

“They were saying his confidence is low, because he hasn’t scored for a while.

“I was thinking it might actually be a bit lower you know, because we have scored five and he hasn’t scored one. You know, so it’s a bit… it was weird.

“As soon as Odegaard gets [the ball] he looks for Jesus, they are looking for these little passes.”