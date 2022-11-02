Arsenal consider signing South American duo to strengthen in two important positions this January

Arsenal are reportedly ready to back Mikel Arteta in the transfer market again this January, with a midfielder and a winger on the agenda.

The Gunners will surely have surprised even themselves with the strong start they’ve made to the season, with Mikel Arteta’s side currently two points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

Even if Arsenal don’t stay there for very long, they’re there on merit for now, and it bodes well for their hopes of finishing in the top four, which will have been their main aim before the start of the season.

Still, they still look a little light in some areas of their squad, and so they could look to Danilo in midfield and Facundo Torres out wide as options to strengthen this winter, according to the Telegraph.

Arsenal fans will hope these exciting young South American talents can be the next success stories for Edu in the transfer market, as he’s done well in his time at the club to bring in young players on the cheap.

Marquinhos and Fabio Vieira were among such signings this summer, while Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba are other young talents who’ve grown into key players for the first-team.