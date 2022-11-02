Atletico Madrid eye Arsenal’s main man in defence as contract nears expiry

Atletico Madrid are looking to bolster their defensive options with the addition of Arsenal’s William Saliba.

The Frenchman is in exceptional form for the Gunners having finally been given a chance to prove himself with the first team.

He joined Arsenal in 2019 for a fee of £27 million but has only featured regularly for the club this season. Saliba completed three loan spells after signing for the London side; his former club Saint-Etienne in 2019, Nice in January 2021 after spending the first half of the season playing for Arsenal’s Under-23 side, and finally Marseille in 2022.

Since his return to North London, he has cemented his place in the starting 11 and is playing a crucial role in Arsenal’s remarkable start to the Premier League campaign. They are currently in first place in the league and have suffered one defeat all season.

The 21-year-old has contributed two goals and one assist in the league and has featured in every match so far.

Atletico monitoring Saliba

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, one of Diego Simeone’s “great wishes” is to sign the centre-back. Alteti came close to signing Saliba when he was at St Etienne and Simeone is keen to acquire the French international to bolster his out-of-form defence.

The source also states Mikel Arteta regards Saliba as “untouchable”.