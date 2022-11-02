BBC and BT Sports pundit Chris Sutton has said that he wouldn’t be surprised if Brighton winger Leandro Trossard signed for Newcastle United during the upcoming transfer window.

The Belgian star is out of contract with the Seagulls at the end of the season and it is well known that Newcastle are in the market for a winger having failed to acquire one over the summer.

Speaking on The Monday Night Club, Sutton said about a potential move for Trossard:

“He’s been absolutely flying this season and I suppose if you look at Brighton he’s been their main player, their best goal scorer, he’s versatile.

“Of course, (Roberto) De Zerbi will want to hold onto him, but with Brighton doing so well, and Trossard doing so well, it wouldn’t be a total shock if he went up there (to Newcastle).”

According to The Northern Echo, Newcastle will examine the possibility of signing Trossard during the January transfer window as they look to get a jump on other clubs looking to sign the 27-year-old for free next summer.

The Belgian star has been in fine form this season and will attract a lot of attention, having scored seven goals in the Premier League during the current campaign.