Leeds in pole position to sign La Liga striker ahead of West Ham

Leeds United are reportedly emerging as the favourites for the transfer of Salernitana striker Boulaye Dia.

The likes of West Ham and Nottingham Forest are also showing an interest in the Senegal international after his impressive form in recent times.

Dia is contracted to La Liga side Villarreal, but is currently on loan in Italy with Salernitana.

The 25-year-old is performing well in Serie A, and has also shown plenty of potential in his time in La Liga, as well as in his time in Ligue 1 with Reims.

Could we see Dia in England next? It seems Leeds are in a strong position to beat some of their rivals to his signature.

The good news for Leeds is that Salernitana plan to make Dia’s loan permanent before selling him at a profit.