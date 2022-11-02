Exclusive: Chelsea manager change “was not easy for some players”

Following Raheem Sterling’s message to Chelsea manager Graham Potter about not playing in his preferred position, Fabrizio Romano has addressed the situation at Stamford Bridge in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Sterling hasn’t made the most convincing start to life at Chelsea since his big move from Manchester City in the summer, and part of that might be down to being moved into an unfamiliar role in Potter’s line up.

Having initially been signed by Thomas Tuchel, Sterling is now playing under a different manager, and he’s spoken publicly about discussing his role in the team with Potter as he feels he’s not currently being used in his best position.

Still, Romano insists there are no major issues there, even if he admitted the change in manager was not easy for everyone at the club.

“I think it’s normal to have this kind of situation as Potter arrived just 40 days ago and it takes time to understand all the player’s priorities,” Romano said.

“For sure the manager change was not easy for some players but they are all keen on working with Potter for present and future, including Sterling. There’s no problem.”

Chelsea fans will hope to eventually see the best of Sterling, but it remains to be seen how much Potter will be prepared to bow to the England international’s preferences over the good of the team.