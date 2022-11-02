Chelsea could “speed up” efforts to seal attacker transfer following superb performance

Chelsea are being tipped to speed up their efforts to seal the transfer of Brighton winger Leandro Trossard after his superb performance against the Blues last weekend.

The Belgium international has been one of the stand-out performers in the Premier League this season, and it seems inevitable that he’ll earn himself a big move sooner or later.

There’s an obvious connection with Chelsea at the moment due to the presence of manager Graham Potter, who recently left Brighton to replace Thomas Tuchel in the Stamford Bridge dugout.

Could Potter be set for a reunion with Trossard in the near future? Journalist Sacha Tavolieri believes the winger’s recent performance against Potter’s side could speed up the west London giants’ interest…

Chelsea certainly look like they could do with someone like Trossard in their attack right now, with recent signings like Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, and even Raheem Sterling failing to make the desired impact.

On current form, Trossard looks like he’d be a significant upgrade on any of those players.

