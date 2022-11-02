Exclusive: Chelsea “tried to hijack” star’s transfer to Champions League giants

Chelsea tried to hijack Paris Saint-Germain’s move to sign Nordi Mukiele from RB Leipzig during the summer, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The Blues were keen to strengthen their defence with Mukiele, and they felt there might be an opportunity when Leipzig re-signed Timo Werner from the west Londoners this summer.

The France international has done well at PSG since his move, and Romano says the move to the Parc des Princes was his preference, despite the interest from Chelsea.

Discussing Chelsea’s interest in Mukiele and the player’s future, Romano said: “Chelsea tried to hijack PSG’s deal to sign Nordi Mukiele in the summer.

“The Blues were keen to include Mukiele as part of the deal to let Timo Werner return to RB Leipzig. Still, Nordi decided to join PSG and it never changed.

“I don’t think he will change again in January, he’s part of the PSG project and there are no negotiations ongoing.”

Chelsea ended up signing other defenders this summer, bringing in two big names in the form of Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly, who replaced departing duo Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

Mukiele could have been another decent option for CFC, but fans won’t feel too disappointed as both Fofana and Koulibaly look like good investments as well.