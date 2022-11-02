Chelsea manager Graham Potter is reportedly keen for the Blues to seal the January transfer window signing of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

The France international has plenty of experience at the highest level for current club Juve and for his former employers Paris Saint-Germain, though he’s never quite been first choice for club or country throughout his career so far.

Still, Rabiot remains highly rated by some top clubs, it would seem, as Chelsea boss Potter is now making him a top target for his team this winter, according to Fichajes.

This also follows Manchester United holding talks over signing Rabiot in the summer before the deal ended up falling through, as reported exclusively at the time by Fabrizio Romano in his CaughtOffside column.

The Red Devils ended up signing Casemiro from Real Madrid, so probably won’t view Rabiot as a priority any more, but that could mean there is an opportunity for Chelsea to get a deal done.

The Blues have both N’Golo Kante and Jorginho heading towards the ends of their contracts, so could do with bolstering their options in the middle of the park, especially after recent failed loan signings like Denis Zakaria this term and Saul last year.