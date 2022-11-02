Dortmund name price tag for Liverpool, Man Utd and Chelsea target

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly set their asking price for sought-after talent Jude Bellingham.

The 19-year-old continues to make his mark on some of the biggest stage in football and has attracted interest from some of Europe’s most decorated clubs; Man Utd, Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid will all join the race to sign the teenager this summer.

Bellingham is regarded as one of the most complete midfielders in world football and is currently one of the most exciting prospects across Europe. This season alone, he has scored nine goals with four being netted in the Champions League, contributed two assists and captained his side several times.

The teenager is expected to feature for England at the World Cup after playing a key role for his national side at the EURO 2020 tournament. Another impressive campaign could further increase his price tag.

Dortmund name their price

If clubs are adamant about signing the starlet, they can be expected to pay no less than £128 million, according to Bild.

