Erik ten Hag has reportedly held talks with Brahim Diaz regarding a potential return to the Premier League, just three years after leaving Manchester City.

Diaz left City having struggled to feature for the club regularly. He then moved to the reigning European champions in 2019 and made six appearances in the La Liga throughout his first season. Former Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane opted to send Diaz on loan to AC Milan in 2020, where he has stayed since.

Under Zidane, Diaz played the fewest minutes of any squad member. Once his loan spell expires at the end of the season, he will ask Carlo Ancelotti to ensure the same thing does not happen and that he is a regular starter. If the manager cannot promise this, Diaz will look for another club.

United will monitor situation

According to Spanish outlet Nacional, Erik ten Hag has “become obsessed” with the midfielder and has already held “several meetings” to discuss a potential move.

Due to his current loan commitments in Italy, it is unlikely a deal will be completed in January. A summer move is more realistic for Diaz.