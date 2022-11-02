Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Star offered to Arsenal, Sterling’s Chelsea struggles, and more

Good afternoon folks and welcome to my latest Daily Briefing! To get this to your inbox five mornings a week, click here to subscribe!

Arsenal

Benfica left-back Alejandro Grimaldo was offered to Arsenal last summer but they decided to proceed with Oleksandr Zinchenko as their priority target. Now many clubs are following him as it’s a big opportunity on the market but there are no negotiations ongoing yet; also Juventus have sent their scouts to follow Grimaldo in the last few months.

Barcelona

Barcelona vice president Rafa Yuste: “Xavi is a manager we love, there’s no doubt on that. He’s gonna going to give us all the titles we need.”

In other news, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is being considered as a future candidate for the Barcelona job (Sport)

Bayern Munich

A new contract for Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting will be discussed in the next few months as Bayern Munich hope to keep him. He’s been a key player this season, man of the match again last night in the win over Inter Milan, and he’s considered a top professional.

Chelsea

Raheem Sterling has spoken about wanting to play in his preferred position for Chelsea after a quiet spell of form. I think it’s normal to have this kind of situation as Graham Potter arrived just 40 days ago and it takes time to understand all the player’s priorities. For sure the manager change was not easy for some players but they are all keen on working with Potter for present and future, including Sterling. There’s no problem.

Chelsea tried to hijack PSG’s deal to sign Nordi Mukiele in the summer. The Blues were keen to include Mukiele as part of the deal to let Timo Werner return to RB Leipzig. Still, Nordi decided to join PSG and it never changed. I don’t think he will change again in January, he’s part of the PSG project and there are no negotiations ongoing.

Chelsea remain interested in signing Arsen Zakharyan. He was a target for them in the summer and they still rate the Dynamo Moscow star highly as a talent for the present and future. Zakharyan has been very clear: “I only want to join Chelsea.”

Graham Potter on Denis Zakaria loan deal: “He’s been really good, trained well, supported his teammates. He’s disappointed not to play, like everybody is. He’s in the frame, in the squad, available. We will wait and see.”

Armando Broja on his future: “New long term deal at Chelsea is massive opportunity for me and my family. This is my boyhood club. I want to keep trying to improve as a person and player. There is not many better clubs to learn than Chelsea.”

Kalidou Koulibaly on his aims at Chelsea: “We can win the Premier League this season, I want to make history. I arrive with a coach who wanted me at all costs, and then he leaves. Both Tuchel and Potter play with three-man defences, I was used to a four with Napoli. But you never stop learning.”

Inter Milan

Inter Milan CEO Beppe Marotta on Milan Skriniar new contract and PSG links: “I feel really confident, optimistic to reach an agreement with Skriniar and get it done within Nov 13. We have clear indications to say that — and you know, Skriniar is key player for us.”

Juventus

