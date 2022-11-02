Talks next week: Arsenal to “meet” with winger’s agent to discuss transfer in 2023

Arsenal are reportedly set to meet with the agent of Orlando City winger Facundo Torres next week to discuss a potential transfer to the Emirates Stadium for summer 2023.

The talented 22-year-old has caught the eye in the MLS, and it seems likely he’ll soon get the chance to play at a more competitive level, with Arsenal seemingly showing a strong interest, according to journalist Rodri Vazquez on Twitter.

See below as Vazquez tweets that Arsenal are set to hold transfer talks with Torres’ agent next week, though nothing is advanced for the time being, and the deal won’t go through until next summer…

? Facundo Torres tiene posibilidades de ir al Arsenal inglés, pero no sería en este mercado de pases sino en el de verano europeo (junio 2023). La semana que viene su representante, Edgardo Lasalvia, se reunirá con los "gunners". Por ahora: nada avanzado.#UltimoAlArco. pic.twitter.com/FKAybGmpev — Rodri Vázquez (@RodriVazquez95) November 1, 2022

Arsenal would do well to strengthen their attack in the near future, and some fans will feel a signing like Torres possibly can’t wait until next season.

Mikel Arteta’s side already look like lacking the goal threat to keep their place at the top of the Premier League table, as Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has more league goals (17) so far this season than Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli combined (14).

Torres could be a fine signing for the future for Arsenal, but they will surely also need someone to come in this January if they are to stand a realistic chance of keeping up their surprisingly strong start to the season.