Jamie Carragher praises Liverpool star and calls him scary after Napoli win

Liverpool were victorious over an in-form Napoli side last night in the Champions League in a match that proved meaningless after a certain point.

The Reds needed to beat the Serie A leaders by four goals to top the group but after realising that was not going to happen, the Premier League club settled for a win that they will hope will boost their confidence.

The Anfield crowd got to see their star summer signing, Darwin Nunez, on the scoresheet again and the striker received some praise from former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher after the match.

The goal was the Uruguayan’s seventh of the season and he is now scoring a goal at an impressive rate every 106 minutes.

What did Carragher say about the Liverpool striker?

Speaking as a pundit on CBS, Carragher said via the Independent: “It’s really interesting watching Nunez. He comes on and he makes a huge impact. He hasn’t set the world alight, he hasn’t done what Haaland’s done and people would’ve expected more for the price-tag.

“But when you look at his minutes on the pitch and how many goals he’s scored per minute… his numbers are actually scary! He’s actually made a huge impact. But there’s still something not quite there, where Jurgen Klopp’s going to play him every single game.

“I think he’s got [similarities to] Fernando Torres. He’s got that power, physically, to knock defenders off. And that blistering pace. But at times, maybe technically, not the best in terms of general play.”