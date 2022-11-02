Klopp and Liverpool board agree to go all out to beat Chelsea & Man City to potential £129m transfer

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and the Reds board have reportedly agreed that they will go all out for the ambitious transfer of Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham next summer.

The England international is one of the most exciting young talents in world football at the moment after some stunning form in his time in the Bundesliga, and it seems inevitable that he’ll soon move to one of Europe’s elite for big money.

The latest from Sport Bild is that Liverpool are setting aside a lot of money to sign Bellingham as a priority next summer, though additional information from the Mail suggests he could cost as much as £129million.

This clearly won’t be an easy signing for LFC to get done, especially as they will surely be up against the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City in the race for Bellingham’s signature, as previously reported by Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Chelsea and City will probably have more money to spend than Liverpool, who don’t tend to splash the cash in the transfer market that often.

It may be that they’ll make a special exception for Bellingham, however, as they’ve also shown a willingness to do in the past with the signings of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson.

Bellingham looks ideal for Liverpool’s needs after this disappointing season, but Chelsea might also find themselves a little light in midfield as both N’Golo Kante and Jorginho are out of contract at the end of this season.

City will surely be tempting for the 19-year-old as well, though, as it would mean a chance to work alongside serial winner Pep Guardiola, as well as link up again with former Dortmund team-mate Erling Haaland.