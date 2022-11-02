Jurgen Klopp awarded the Freedom of the City after incredible seven years in Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been awarded the Freedom of the City during a special civic ceremony at Liverpool Town Hall on Wednesday.

The award is a gesture of thanks from the city of Liverpool following what the German has achieved during his seven years as manager of the football club and the huge contribution he’s made to the local community through the charities he supports.

Klopp joined Liverpool in 2015 and has taken the Reds to the top of the mountain ever since.

The Merseyside club have won everything under the German coach and the 55-year-old will always be known as the man who delivered Liverpool their first Premier League title back in 2020.

Klopp will forever have a special place in the hearts of the people of Liverpool and this award represents that in some way.

Jürgen Klopp has been officially awarded the Freedom of the City of Liverpool. Congratulations, boss ?? pic.twitter.com/hzQE3Ipmdd — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 2, 2022

Speaking about the award, Klopp said via The Athletic: “When I first heard this news I had to take a minute to take it in. This was definitely a ‘wow’ moment.

“The main reason for this was what Liverpool, the city and its wonderful people mean to me and my family. The welcome that we have been given has been unbelievable from the word go so to get this kind of recognition is incredible. It is also very humbling.”

Klopp is only the second foreign national to receive the honour after Nelson Mandela in 1994.