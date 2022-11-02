Last night exposed the true size of Antonio Conte’s task at Tottenham – opinion

Antoni Conte has been maligned by the usual noisy minority, but if the Italian’s tactics aren’t producing attractive football, they are delivering results that no amount of mithering can diminish. Tottenham remains comfortable in the third spot and last night progressed into the last 16 of the Champions League.

Where the fanbase is in general agreement, is that the January transfer window needs to be an important one. Historically, winter windows aren’t much to write home about. I trawled through the last decade of Daniel Levy’s business and last January stuck out like an extremely sore thumb. The acquisitions of Kulusevski and Bentancur reflected what Conte referred to as a strange window, one he unequivocally announced as one that addressed mistakes in the past.

One only needs to look at the value of our current loaned players to realize it’s true. I’ve referred to these players as having been hidden. To believe any of these stars might develop, improve, or (no laughing at the back) even attract buyers is fanciful. However, that’s merely the tip of the Levy iceberg. The squad in North London remains riddled with personnel that isn’t fit for purpose.

The blind championing of Bryan Gil and Djed Spence is commendable but baseless. Conte to the best of my knowledge routinely takes the training sessions at Hotspur Way. Is it really your considered opinion that the serial winner is making a series of bad selection choices?

Last night highlighted what the gaffer is up against.

Wyscout

Sessegnon was nothing short of desperate. It’s been established that Spurs probably overpaid for Emerson Royal, yet against Marseille, Ryan wasn’t fit to tie Emerson’s laces. Total successful actions, an uncompromising, at-a-glance reflection of a player’s competency; the Brazilian was twice as useful. Basic passing accuracy was the same story. Royal was far from perfect, but what is Conte supposed to achieve with this Hobson’s Choice setup at this club?!

Conte is a bona fide miracle worker and should Levy not continue to address his mistakes in the past, then Conte will not hang around.