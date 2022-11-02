In January, when his current 18-month loan agreement with the Magpies is scheduled to expire, Santiago Munoz is expected to leave Newcastle United.

In August 2021, Munoz joined Newcastle on loan from Santos Laguna of Mexico.

The 20-year-old has a clause in his 18-month loan agreement that would allow the Magpies to sign him permanently at the start of the new year, but Newcastle officials won’t be using the option given his lack of performance during his time on Tyneside.

Munoz hasn’t played in a senior competitive match for Newcastle, however he made a substitute appearance during the preseason match against Athletic Bilbao at St James’ Park.