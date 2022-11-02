Journalist explains three transfer options for Lionel Messi with possible hint at the most likely outcome

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Julien Laurens has discussed Lionel Messi’s future as he looks to have three options next summer when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain comes to an end.

The Argentina international will be one of the most high-profile free agents on the market if he doesn’t sign a new PSG deal, and Laurens has explained that he thinks there are three possible outcomes for him.

One of those is staying at PSG, one is a potential return to former club Barcelona, and the third option is making the switch to the MLS with Inter Miami.

Watch below as Laurens explains that staying in Europe may be slightly more likely for Messi, though it’s not decided yet…

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal consider signing South American duo to strengthen in two important positions this January
Double boost for Arsenal as two injured stars spotted back in training
Leeds in pole position to sign La Liga striker ahead of West Ham

Messi has been in superb form for PSG this season, and that could lead him to believe it’s not yet time to make the step down to playing in a less competitive league like the MLS.

The 35-year-old is surely still good enough to play for a number of Europe’s biggest clubs, and it would be the most romantic of all to see him back at Barcelona for a second spell.

More Stories Lionel Messi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.