Journalist explains three transfer options for Lionel Messi with possible hint at the most likely outcome

Julien Laurens has discussed Lionel Messi’s future as he looks to have three options next summer when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain comes to an end.

The Argentina international will be one of the most high-profile free agents on the market if he doesn’t sign a new PSG deal, and Laurens has explained that he thinks there are three possible outcomes for him.

One of those is staying at PSG, one is a potential return to former club Barcelona, and the third option is making the switch to the MLS with Inter Miami.

Watch below as Laurens explains that staying in Europe may be slightly more likely for Messi, though it’s not decided yet…

? "The 3rd one is MLS in Inter Miami. We know that he has a place in Miami."@LaurensJulien believes Lionel Messi has 3 options for his career after the World Cup pic.twitter.com/z1NdI3p5F5 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 2, 2022

Messi has been in superb form for PSG this season, and that could lead him to believe it’s not yet time to make the step down to playing in a less competitive league like the MLS.

The 35-year-old is surely still good enough to play for a number of Europe’s biggest clubs, and it would be the most romantic of all to see him back at Barcelona for a second spell.