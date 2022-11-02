Lionel Messi’s chilling pre-match speech before Copa America final is released

Last July Lionel Messi realised one of his greatest dreams in Brazil as he lifted his first trophy for Argentina.

Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 in their own backyard and after just falling short on many occasions, the world’s greatest ever player got his hands on an international trophy after winning the lot at club level.

Success with Argentina meant the world to the Barcelona legend and it showed after the match as the Paris Saint-Germain star was in tears.

Ahead of the match, the Argentina captain gave a chilling speech to his teammates as he knew this could be the last time he will compete for a Copa America crown.

Messi said via ESPN: “There’s no such thing as coincidence, you know what? This cup was to be played in Argentina, and God brought it here, brought it here to raise it in the Maracana, to make it more beautiful for all of us. Let’s go out confident and calm and we’ll take this one home.”

Messi's team talk before the Copa America final has been released ? pic.twitter.com/03Kmluw955 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 2, 2022

The clip of Messi’s pre-match speech was released as part of the trailer for Netflix’s upcoming documentary “Champions of America”, which will be released on November 3.

The documentary will follow Argentina’s road to being crowned champions of South America but it is certain to heavily feature Messi, as a lot of his teammates went out to perform not just for Argentina but for him.

The trailer can be seen below.