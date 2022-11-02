Danny Murphy names Liverpool’s “worst signing” of the Jurgen Klopp era

Former Liverpool star Danny Murphy has name-dropped Naby Keita as the worst signing of the Jurgen Klopp era, at least of the big names who will have arrived with certain expectations.

Liverpool have also made some slightly strange emergency signings like Ozan Kabak, Ben Davies and Steven Caulker, but Murphy believes Keita is in some sense the most disappointing.

The Guinea international certainly looked like he had enormous potential during his time at former club RB Leipzig, and Liverpool invested a lot to bring him to Anfield in the summer of 2018.

Now, however, it’s clear Keita hasn’t really delivered, even if he’s had his moments for Klopp’s side, with those moments just not coming consistently enough.

Discussing Liverpool’s midfield issues on talkSPORT, Murphy said: “Although I think Fabinho is a bit down on his form, with him, Thiago [Alcantara] and [Jordan] Henderson fit and playing every week I don’t think the midfield is as big a problem as people make out.

“Although you would like more choice. [Alex] Oxlade-Chamberlain is never fit. [Naby] Keita’s probably been the worst signing out of the big ones, all the others have done well.

“And the two young lads, although super talents, you can’t rely on them week in week out, it’s not fair.

“So, an overview would be there’s lots to improve on and it’s not going to happen overnight.

“The World Cup is going to be a welcome break for Liverpool I think, I really do.”

Most Liverpool fans will probably agree that Keita has been largely disappointing in his time on Merseyside, so it seems like it could be a good time for them to let him go and make a change in that position.

One exciting potential signing could be Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Jude Bellingham, who is being strongly linked with LFC by German outlet Sport Bild.