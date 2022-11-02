Journalist provides teasing update on Jude Bellingham transfer following strong Liverpool links

Jan Age Fjortoft has provided an intriguing update on Jude Bellingham’s future following further transfer rumours about a potential big-money move to Liverpool in the summer.

The Norwegian broadcaster, who is known to have good connections in German football, has stated that one club is working very hard behind the scenes on the Bellingham transfer, but didn’t say who it was in this teasing little update.

See below for Fjortoft’s tweet about Bellingham, which comes not long after a strong link with Liverpool from German outlet Sport Bild, who state that the Reds are ready to go all out for the England international as their priority target for 2023…

Re: Bellingham One club is working very hard behind the scenes to make this deal happening. — Jan Aage Fjørtoft ???? ?? ?? (@JanAageFjortoft) November 2, 2022

Liverpool fans will hope this tweet from Fjortoft could be about them, but the truth is it could be one of several big teams in England and Europe.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column recently, Fabrizio Romano has stated that Liverpool will likely be joined by the likes of Chelsea, Real Madrid and the Manchester clubs in the race for Bellingham’s signature.