Liverpool are interested in signing RB Leipzig’s Konrad Laimer in January.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are in dire need of reinforcements over the winter transfer window after completing their worst start to a Premier League season in 10 years.

After spending the best part of last season on course to secure a historic quadruple, the Merseyside team now sit ninth in the Premier League table after 12 matches played and have taken only 16 points out of a possible 36.

They are now on the back of consecutive losses to sides in the bottom half of the table; Leeds United and Nottingham Forest, the latter are currently rock bottom of the league.

Liverpool eye Bundesliga talent

However, Klopp will aim to bolster his squad after being plagued with injuries throughout the first half of the season. According to Sky Germany, Liverpool are interested in Laimer and could look to oversee a January transfer.

The 25-year-old is a plausible option given the fact his contract expires in the summer and the German side will be keen to not let him leave on a free transfer.

Klopp and the board may be forced to pay around £20 million if they want to acquire the Austrian midway through the season.