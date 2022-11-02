Manchester United are interested in Stade Rennais winger Martin Terrier, who has attracted interest from several clubs across the top flight.

Last season, Terrier netted 21 goals in Ligue 1 for Rennais and agreed a new deal with the club until 2026. However, the new deal has not made his admirers lose any interest.

According to 90min, Man United, Arsenal, Newcastle Utd, Leeds Utd, Leicester City, Wolves and Aston Villa have all sent scouts or representatives to watch the forward in action.

Last summer, Liverpool, Newcastle and Leeds approached Rennes regarding Terrier but the club were adamant about keeping the player for the season ahead.

He has made a significant difference since staying, too, as he has continued his prolific form from last season into the 2022/2023 campaign; scoring 11 goals and assisting four in 18 games across all competitions.

Could Man Utd secure a deal?

Among the clubs interested, United are more able to fork out any asking price of the French side. However, Terrier is one of Rennes’ main men and a regular starter, he will not want to make a big money move to sit on the bench.

Given United’s attacking threat already with the likes of Jadon Sancho, Antony, Marcus Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo, Anthony Martial etc. Erik ten Hag will need to assure Terrier he will play a part in the project at Old Trafford.