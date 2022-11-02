Man United among four clubs expected to turn down “out of hand” World Cup request

Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion are set to turn down a request from the Argentinian FA.

The Daily Mail reported that the Argentinian FA will ask Premier League clubs to omit Argentine nationals from the final round of league fixtures before the World Cup. It’s expected that all four clubs will reject the request, with one club having done so already.

The report also confirmed one club deemed the proposal “out of hand”. FIFA have told teams to release players from November 14 and no earlier, whilst Argentina want their international players by November 12.

The players involved include Man United’s Lisandro Martinez and Alejandro Garnacho, Villa’s Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendia, Spurs’ Cristian Romero and Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister.

Most of the players start matches regularly for their respective clubs and would be difficult to replace in the teams’ starting lineups.

World Cup draws closer

The tournament kicks off on November 20 with the first match being Qatar vs Ecuador.