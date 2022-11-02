Manchester United star ready to make major sacrifice in order to stay at the club

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea would reportedly be ready to make quite the sacrifice in order to commit his future to the club and remain at Old Trafford.

According to Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic, the Spanish shot-stopper would supposedly be prepared to accept a pay cut in order to stay at Man Utd.

This would be quite the statement from the long-serving De Gea, who clearly remains as loyal as ever to United after a truly memorable career in his 11 years in Manchester.

Even if De Gea is no longer quite as good as he was at his peak, he remains an important player for Erik ten Hag’s side, and it would surely be hugely challenging, not to mention expensive, to replace him.

If United can keep De Gea on reduced terms, that could be ideal for them for the time being, as they probably have other areas of their squad that need addressing more urgently.

MUFC continue to lack goals, so will surely want to bring in a long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo and an upgrade on the likes of Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial in the near future, so could do without being given a headache in the goalkeeper department.

