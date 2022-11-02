Manchester United have already identified two priority transfer targets for next year

Manchester United have reportedly identified two priority transfer targets for next year, although they expect to have a quiet January transfer window.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils plan to strengthen with the signing of a goal-scorer and a new right-back, though no specific names are given in the report.

Man Utd fans will hope to see more concrete plans emerging soon, but it’s certainly a good start that the club are aware of the positions in the squad where they could do with improving.

While Marcus Rashford has made a welcome return to form, there are still legitimate question marks over whether he can score consistently enough to be the 25-30-goal-a-season front-man United need.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo’s time at Old Trafford is surely up after falling out of favour under Erik ten Hag, and players like Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial haven’t contributed much recently.

A new right-back could also be a good option for MUFC, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka struggling in his time in Manchester and with no other solid alternative to Diogo Dalot, who is yet to sign a new contract.

