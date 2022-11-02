Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano explains how Erik ten Hag has got one Man United star back to his best

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has provided the club with the stability it needs, which has been key to getting Marcus Rashford back to his best this season.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column via Substack, with the reporter explaining that the Red Devils look to be in a much better shape than around a year ago.

Man Utd have been slightly inconsistent so far this season, but there are signs of Ten Hag’s project going somewhere positive, even if it will require time, and, most likely, some more signings in upcoming transfer windows.

Still, one positive for the moment is the improvement in Rashford’s game, with the England international looking more confident and seeming happier than he did in what was a generally negative season for the club last term.

Romano believes there is a more clear project at Old Trafford now that Ten Hag is in charge, and that’s helping players like Rashford.

“I’m aware there have been reports about Marcus Rashford being unsettled at Manchester United last season,” Romano said. “He’s certainly back to full confidence now, with Erik ten Hag making it clear he wanted Rashford as a key player for his project from day one.

“Overall, Ten Hag is doing an excellent job, with Rashford and with the club, and that stability is really important. United’s project is now a lot more clear than it was a year ago and that has helped Rashford.”