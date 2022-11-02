Manchester United fans urge Ten Hag to “save” struggling star with January transfer bid

Manchester United fans are calling on their club to launch a transfer bid for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix this January.

The Portugal international hasn’t looked himself for Atletico in recent times, and was linked with Man Utd, Bayern Munich and other top clubs during the summer.

It remains to be seen if Felix is likely to be available any time soon, but Red Devils fans can see that he looks a shadow of his former self in Diego Simeone’s side and looks like he needs ‘saving’.

Many United fans responded to Atletico’s Champions League exit by calling on their club to get Felix out of Madrid as soon as possible…

One person said: “Someone needs to save Joao Felix from this finished Atletico Madrid team.”

A second commented: “We should be all over him.”

Someone tweeted: “Joao Felix doesn’t deserve this pain.”

While a fourth put: “It’s time. We let’s get him out of there.”