Man Utd look to bolster right-back options with Norwich City youngster

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Norwich City’s Max Aarons and could make a move for the defender in January.

The 22-year-old already has Premier League experience after being a regular starter during Norwich’s last two campaigns in the top flight.

According to The Sun, Aarons came close to signing for Everton after Frank Lampard approached the Championship side in the summer. However, a deal failed to materialise and whilst the Toffees remain interested, Aarons could opt for a move to Manchester to partake in the project Erik ten Hag is creating at United.

Everton will rival Man Utd for Aarons

Ten Hag recently addressed the need for United to have “two good fullbacks” for both the left and right positions. Currently, Diogo Dalot is irreplaceable in the Red Devils’ starting 11 at right-back but competition for the role would only further improve both players.

Similarly, the addition of Tyrell Malacia at left-back has boosted Luke Shaw’s form and made the England international fight for his place as a starter again.