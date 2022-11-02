Manuel Neuer confirms he has undergone three surgeries for skin cancer

Manuel Neuer has confirmed via Instagram his diagnosis of skin cancer, which he has had to undergo three surgeries for.

The Bayern Munich goalkeeper was forced to umderocthree operations this year after being diagnosed with skin cancer on his face. He continued to play despite the ongoing treatment.

Neuer is now working alongside tennis player Angelique Kerber after the pair invested in a sun cream together.

Neuer is still Germany’s the No.1 ahead of World Cup

Reports from Germany suggest the 36-year-old will be fit to feature and represent his national team at the forthcoming tournament, after another impressive start to the season in Munich.

He missed out on Germany’s fixtures in September due to having coronavirus and has missed six games for his club in October. He is, however, back in training ahead of international duty in two weeks.