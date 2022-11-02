Leeds line up move for striker who Liverpool wanted as Mane replacement

Leeds United are reportedly showing a growing interest in the potential transfer of Rennes striker Martin Terrier.

The likes of Manchester United are also mentioned as admirers of the 25-year-old Frenchman in a report from 90min, while it’s previously been stated that Liverpool considered him as a potential replacement for Sadio Mane when he left to join Bayern Munich in the summer.

In the end, Liverpool went for Darwin Nunez instead, but Terrier could still find his way to the Premier League in the near future as clubs look at him ahead of January.

It’s reported that Leeds have been monitoring Terrier closely, and he certainly looks like he’d do a job in Jesse Marsch’s side.

The Yorkshire outfit could still do with strengthening their squad after a difficult summer which saw them lose star duo Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips.

Leeds haven’t looked the same since, so there’s surely room for someone like Terrier to give them more quality in attack.