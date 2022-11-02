Midfielder’s representative says they have only spoken to Chelsea about deal

Joao Santos, the representative of Chelsea star Jorginho, has claimed that they have only spoken to Chelsea about a new deal despite being linked with a move to Barcelona.

Jorginho is out of contract at Stamford Bridge once this season concludes and can negotiate with foreign teams in January if he wishes to leave the club as a free agent.

Barcelona’s director of football Mateu Alemany has made it clear that the Catalan club will look for opportunities next summer and the players whose contracts are expiring are a priority.

Jorginho fits that profile and Tuttomercato have revealed that his agent, Joao Santos, has already met with the La Liga giants, reports SPORT.

However, speaking to Relevo’s Matteo Moretto , the Chelsea star’s agent states that that isn’t the case.

“I have never met Mateu Alemany. Our priority is the renewal with Chelsea. The only club I have spoken to in recent weeks is Chelsea,” Santos said to Relevo.

Jorginho has been at Chelsea since 2018 and has gone on to play 204 times for the London club.

The 30-year-old seems to want to stay at Stamford Bridge for longer but Barcelona are ready to pounce should the midfielder opt against signing a new deal with the Blues.