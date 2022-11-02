Newcastle and Everton keen on loan deal for Chelsea forward in January

Newcastle United and Everton are reportedly interested in obtaining Chelsea forward Armando Broja on loan in January.

The 21-year-old is playing more minutes under new manager Graham Potter but is still yet to secure a place in the starting 11. So far this season, Broja has accumulated just 187 minutes of playing time in the Premier League.

He has netted one goal in 14 appearances across all competitions. Last season, he spent the 2021/2022 campaign on loan to Southampton, scoring nine goals in total for the Saints.

According to Ben Jacobs of CBS, Potter would be unlikely to let the forward depart on loan in the winter transfer window.

Broja getting minutes under Potter. Everton and Newcastle still monitoring in case a loan (with no option) does become available. But it's not something Potter or Chelsea are planning for right now even if other attackers come in. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) November 1, 2022

Broja may seek more game time

However, if Broja is adamant about playing regularly as a starter in the league and opts for a new challenge for the second half of the season, Newcastle and Everton will be waiting.

The Albanian will know competitive minutes are more likely under Eddie Howe or Frank Lampard due to Chelsea’s firepower in attack.