Newcastle decide they’re changing transfer plans after what’s happened with Miguel Almiron

Newcastle United have reportedly changed their transfer plans after the remarkable recent form of Miguel Almiron.

The Paraguay international has been slow to settle at St James’ Park but is now a key player under Eddie Howe, and it means the club will no longer be looking for a signing in that area of their squad.

According to The Athletic, Newcastle were in the market for a right-sided attacking midfielder in the summer, and had also planned to keep searching for one when the transfer window re-opened for January.

Now, however, Newcastle have shelved those plans because of Almiron’s recent rise.

The 28-year-old now clearly has the full trust of Howe and that allows the club to focus on recruiting in other areas.