Newcastle United will reportedly join Arsenal and Chelsea in the race for Brighton & Hove Albion’s Leandro Trossard.

The Belgian international is enjoying one of his finest starts to a season to date; seven goals and two assists in 12 appearances. He also completed an impressive hat-trick against Liverpool at Anfield to share the spoils of the Premier League clash in October.

Leandro Trossard vs the Top Six in 2022: 6 games played

8 goals??

2 assists?? Big game player.?? #BHAFC pic.twitter.com/KVAzGhUzzk — Owen?? (@owen_bhafc) October 29, 2022

According to the Northern Echo, the Magpies will rival fellow Premier League sides Arsenal and Chelsea for the forward in January as Eddie Howe looks to bolster his already outstanding attack.

Newcastle could be an attractive destination to Trossard

Newcastle are also off to a fine start to the season as they currently sit above the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool in the league table. They have lost only one game all season and are currently on an unbeaten streak of eight games.

Adding the in-form Trossard would only further their chances of achieving new heights under the new ownership and guidance of Howe, as well as finishing in the top four.

At the two London sides, it’s unlikely the 27-year-old would be able to cement his name on the team sheet given the clubs’ firepower in attack. However, at Newcastle, he could be more likely to make an impact in the squad and secure his place in the starting eleven.