Premier League rivals join Liverpool in race for 17-year-old wonderkid

Manchester City have joined Premier League rivals Liverpool in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund’s 17-year-old sensation Youssoufa Moukoko.

The forward’s contract expires at the end of the season in Germany and many of Europe’s elite clubs are keeping an eye on his situation.

In addition to Man City and Liverpool, it is believed that Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Barcelona are also monitoring Moukoko, reports Football Insider.

Clubs could sign the 17-year-old for free next summer or someone might try to get a jump on the rest by making a bid in January to avoid any competition.

According to the report, City’s recruitment team are keeping close tabs on Moukoko and it is possible that he follows in the footsteps of former teammate Erling Haaland very soon.

Intriguingly, the teenage sensation has agreed to join England-based agency Unique Sports Management when he turns 18 on 20 November – which could make a transfer easier.

Moukoko has won his place in Dortmund’s starting 11 this season and so far has four goals and six assists this campaign.

The forward could still be swayed into signing a new deal at Dortmund but should that not come to pass, there are plenty of clubs lining up for the teenage star.