Rangers bowed out of Europe last night after playing their final Champions League group match.

The Scottish side failed to secure a single point during their entire European campaign this season and have set a new record for the worst group stage finish by a club ever.

Their 3-1 loss to Ajax at the Ibrox confirmed their humiliation in front of a loyal home crowd. Rangers returned to Europe by suffering a 4-0 defeat to the Dutch side, then losing 3-0 to Serie A leaders Napoli, followed by a 2-0 loss to Liverpool.

Things worsened from there, though, as their next match saw them concede seven goals at home to Jurgen Klopp’s team, only offering one in response as Mohamed Salah completed a six-minute hat-trick . Their return to Naples ended in another 3-0 defeat.

Goal difference makes for difficult viewing

The Gers have now set the record no team will be looking to achieve any time soon, as they finished the group stage on 0 points with a goal difference of -20.