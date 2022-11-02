Son Heung-Min could be ruled out of Tottenham Hotspur’s clash with Liverpool on Sunday, November 6.

The forward featured for Spurs last night as they looked to secure qualification to the Champions League knockout stages.

Their night got off to the worst possible start, though, as Marseille opened the scoring in the 47th minute, putting a dampen on Antonio Conte’s plans. The manager was forced to watch on from the stands after receiving a red card in Spurs’ previous European match with Portuguese side Sporting.

Clement Lenglet levelled the tie early into the second half, before Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s strike ensured his side’s progression in an emphatic fashion with a injury-time winner.

Bad news for Spurs fans

On an otherwise perfect night for the London club, one negative was the injury sustained by star forward Heung-Min. After a clash of heads with Marseille’s Chancel Mbemba, the South Korean failed the immediate concussion assessment and was forced to exit the pitch before the full-time whistle.

Due to the Premier League’s strict regulations on concussions, he is now a doubt to feature against Jurgen Klopp’s side on Sunday.