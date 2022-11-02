Gianluca Scamacca is feeling restricted at West Ham United without Lucas Paqueta in the same team.

The 25-year-old has missed the Hammers’ last four games through injury which has left Scamacca without much service up front as Flynn Downes has been given a chance in the team as a number 10.

Although the Italian striker has worked his way into the starting team after being eased in by David Moyes at the start of the campaign, the 23-year-old has not had more than 30 touches in any Premier League game and has not managed more than two shots in any game either since Paqueta’s injury occurred.

According to The Athletic, Scamacca has been severely affected by the Brazilian’s absence and it is now up to Moyes to find a way for the striker to start scoring again.

Paqueta could be back in time to face Crystal Palace on Sunday which would be a huge boost to West Ham as they try to keep their momentum going upward in the Premier League.