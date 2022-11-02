Video: 17-year-old equalises for Man City in Champions League with first goal

Manchester City have equalised at the Etihad against Sevilla in their Champions League clash and it is 17-year-old Rico Lewis who scored the goal. 

The Premier League champions went behind in the first half after a poor performance but quickly corrected it in the second scoring just seven minutes in.

The goal came from Lewis who is playing at right-back for City tonight and the young star took his goal really well, blasting the ball into the Sevilla net after receiving a pass from Julian Alvarez.

