Video: Antonio Rudiger’s hilarious celebration after goal in training

Real Madrid star Antonio Rudiger was out to give everyone a laugh in training this week as the La Liga giants prepare for their clash with Celtic tonight and the defender did so after scoring a goal.

Los Blancos host the Scottish side tonight as they look to confirm their place at the top of their group and Rudiger will be hoping to get on the scoresheet after showing off his finishing ability in training this week.

The former Chelsea star scored a lovely goal and followed it up by pretending to be injured.

The German international then performed a dance to let everyone know that he is actually ok and it produced a laugh from his teammates, which can be seen below.