Video: Celtic’s Jota scores incredible free-kick vs Real Madrid

Celtic’s Champions League campaign is officially over after losing 5-1 to Real Madrid in their final group-stage match at the Bernabeu.

The Scottish club finish bottom of their group but that is not a fair representation of how they performed, as the Glasgow side should have and could have done better across their six matches.

Tonight the current European champions were too much for Celtic running into a 5-0 lead but Jota scored a wonderful free-kick to give the Scottish club’s fans something to remember from their European travels.

