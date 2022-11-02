Video: Chelsea fall behind to Dinamo Zagreb after poor defending

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Dinamo Zagreb are leading Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in the Champions League as they look to get into the Europa League. 

The Premier League side have nothing to play for tonight which will allow Graham Potter to experiment a bit but Bruno Petkovic has already put his team behind as the away side look to qualify for the Europa League by qualifying third.

The goal came after the Chelsea defence failed to deal with a cross and the Zagreb man was free in the middle to head the ball in.

Footage courtesy of beIN Sports and CBS Sports

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Celtic’s Jota scores incredible free-kick vs Real Madrid
Last signing of Mike Ashley tenure set to leave Newcastle imminently
Jurgen Klopp awarded the Freedom of the City after incredible seven years in Liverpool
More Stories Bruno Petkovic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.