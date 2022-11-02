Video: Chelsea fall behind to Dinamo Zagreb after poor defending

Dinamo Zagreb are leading Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in the Champions League as they look to get into the Europa League.

The Premier League side have nothing to play for tonight which will allow Graham Potter to experiment a bit but Bruno Petkovic has already put his team behind as the away side look to qualify for the Europa League by qualifying third.

The goal came after the Chelsea defence failed to deal with a cross and the Zagreb man was free in the middle to head the ball in.

CHELSEA FC 0-1 GNK DINAMO ZAGREB

? 7' Bruno Petkovi? (#DinamoZagreb)pic.twitter.com/TmJ56qnOt9 — All goals replay (@goalsreplayg) November 2, 2022

Bruno Petkovi? stuns Stamford Bridge! pic.twitter.com/0p1bL8qncX — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 2, 2022

Footage courtesy of beIN Sports and CBS Sports