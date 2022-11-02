Video: Denis Zakaria scores first goal for Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea lead Dinamo Zagreb 2-1 at Stamford Bridge and the match has seen Denis Zakaria score his first goal for the Blues. 

The Premier League side went 1-0 down after just seven minutes but a goal from Raheem Sterling drew Graham Potter’s side level.

The home side have now gone in front thanks to Zakaria who is making his debut for Chelsea tonight after his move this summer.

The midfielder pounced on a pullback from Mason Mount before putting the ball into the Zagreb net as they tried to keep the shot out.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Sterling finishes splendidly for Chelsea after Aubameyang backheel
Video: Chelsea fall behind to Dinamo Zagreb after poor defending
Video: Celtic’s Jota scores incredible free-kick vs Real Madrid
More Stories Denis Zakaria

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.