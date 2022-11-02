Video: Denis Zakaria scores first goal for Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb

Chelsea lead Dinamo Zagreb 2-1 at Stamford Bridge and the match has seen Denis Zakaria score his first goal for the Blues.

The Premier League side went 1-0 down after just seven minutes but a goal from Raheem Sterling drew Graham Potter’s side level.

The home side have now gone in front thanks to Zakaria who is making his debut for Chelsea tonight after his move this summer.

The midfielder pounced on a pullback from Mason Mount before putting the ball into the Zagreb net as they tried to keep the shot out.

It's the debut man! ? Denis Zakaria gives Chelsea the lead for the first time this evening! ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/2wXpUFORUD — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 2, 2022