Video: Messi and Mbappe link-up before French star scores wonder goal vs Juventus

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi are at it again tonight for Paris Saint-Germain with the French superstar scoring a wonder goal against Juventus in their Champions League clash.

The French champions are fighting for the top spot in their group with Benfica tonight and took the lead in Italy thanks to some magic from one of their superstars.

Messi gave the ball to Mbappe who then nutmegged one Juventus player, sat down another, and then whipped a beautiful strike off the post and into the Serie A side’s net.

The goal was a piece of magic from one of the world’s best players.

