Video: Riyad Mahrez rifles Man City into 3-1 lead after Sevilla mistake

Manchester City have beaten Sevilla 3-1 in their Champions League match tonight and the third goal saw Riyad Mahrez rifle the ball into the opposition’s net. 

City were 1-0 down at halftime in the match but goals from Rico Lewis, Julian Alvarez and Riyad Mahrez helped the Premier League champions turn the game around in the second.

The third goal came after Sevilla messed up under City’s pressure with Alvarez winning the ball back for the home side, the Argentine then picked out Mahrez who rifled the ball into the net adding a third and final goal for City.

Footage courtesy of beIN Sports and CBS Sports

