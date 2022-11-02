Video: Sterling finishes splendidly for Chelsea after Aubameyang backheel

Raheem Sterling has equalised for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge after the home side went 1-0 down early in the match.
The Blues went behind after Bruno Petkovic scored a header for the away side after just seven minutes but Graham Potter’s team has now equalised through Sterling – his second in this season’s Champions League.
The goal came after Aubameyang received a through ball and then backheeled it to Sterling.
The English winger dribbled his way past a defender before finishing wonderfully into the Zagreb net.
Raheem Sterling is back in the goals… ? pic.twitter.com/8BfNURf4Ye
— LDN (@LDNFootbalI) November 2, 2022
Raheem Sterling gets his second #UCL goal of this campaign. ?? pic.twitter.com/YPbTVEfM5a
— CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 2, 2022
Footage courtesy of TNT Sports and CBS Sports