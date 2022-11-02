Video: Sterling finishes splendidly for Chelsea after Aubameyang backheel

Raheem Sterling has equalised for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge after the home side went 1-0 down early in the match.

The Blues went behind after Bruno Petkovic scored a header for the away side after just seven minutes but Graham Potter’s team has now equalised through Sterling – his second in this season’s Champions League.

The goal came after Aubameyang received a through ball and then backheeled it to Sterling.

The English winger dribbled his way past a defender before finishing wonderfully into the Zagreb net.

Raheem Sterling is back in the goals… ? pic.twitter.com/8BfNURf4Ye — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) November 2, 2022

Raheem Sterling gets his second #UCL goal of this campaign. ?? pic.twitter.com/YPbTVEfM5a — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 2, 2022

Footage courtesy of TNT Sports and CBS Sports