Video: Sterling finishes splendidly for Chelsea after Aubameyang backheel

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Raheem Sterling has equalised for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge after the home side went 1-0 down early in the match.

The Blues went behind after Bruno Petkovic scored a header for the away side after just seven minutes but Graham Potter’s team has now equalised through Sterling – his second in this season’s Champions League.

The goal came after Aubameyang received a through ball and then backheeled it to Sterling.

The English winger dribbled his way past a defender before finishing wonderfully into the Zagreb net.

Footage courtesy of TNT Sports and CBS Sports

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Chelsea fall behind to Dinamo Zagreb after poor defending
Video: Celtic’s Jota scores incredible free-kick vs Real Madrid
Last signing of Mike Ashley tenure set to leave Newcastle imminently
More Stories Raheem Sterling

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.