Video: World-class assist from De Bruyne helps Alvarez put City into the lead

Manchester City have turned their match against Sevilla around at the Etihad tonight and are currently leading the Spanish side 2-1 in the Champions League.
The away side took the lead in the first half after a poor performance from City but the Premier League side put that right just seven minutes into the second, thanks to a goal from Rico Lewis.
Pep Guardiola’s side have now taken the lead after Julian Alvarez finished off a world-class Kevin De Bruyne pass in fine fashion.
The youngsters are shining for City tonight!! ?
Julián Álvarez expertly puts his side 2-1 up with less than 20 minutes to go completing the comeback…#UCL pic.twitter.com/ANA10dbPNI
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 2, 2022
Pin point perfect ball from KDB and an emphatic finish from Julián Álvarez ?? pic.twitter.com/7ujRiQA1Jh
— CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 2, 2022