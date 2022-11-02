Video: World-class assist from De Bruyne helps Alvarez put City into the lead

Manchester City
Manchester City have turned their match against Sevilla around at the Etihad tonight and are currently leading the Spanish side 2-1 in the Champions League. 

The away side took the lead in the first half after a poor performance from City but the Premier League side put that right just seven minutes into the second, thanks to a goal from Rico Lewis.

Pep Guardiola’s side have now taken the lead after Julian Alvarez finished off a world-class Kevin De Bruyne pass in fine fashion.

