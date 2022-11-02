West Ham United are reportedly closing in on the appointment of a new academy manager.

The Hammers were recently dealt the blow of losing Ricky Martin in that role as he took up a job as technical director at Stoke City, but the club have now narrowed their search for a replacement.

According to the West Ham Way, an appointment is now edging closer, with the club having looked at both internal and external possibilities for the job.

West Ham have a proud history of promoting players from their academy, so it’s vital they get this appointment right.

WHUFC fans will want to see more homegrown talents coming through after the recent success of Declan Rice, along with players like Rio Ferdinand, Frank Lampard, Joe Cole and Jermain Defoe in the past.